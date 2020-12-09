ASEAN Scholarship Programme to Study in Epsom College in Malaysia Closing Soon

ECM Libra Foundation earlier announced a RM15 million allocation to fund 50 students from ASEAN nations for the 2020/2021 Academic Year Application for scholarship to pursue A-Level programme open until 31 January 2021 KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 9 December 2020 - With the academic year ending, students would already be researching and planning their next steps in education. For some, their choices may be limited due to the financial pressures brought upon by the pandemic — especially amongst the underserved communities. To ensure education continues to be prioritised, ECM Libra Foundation’s ASEAN Scholarship Programme is an opportunity for these students to live up to their academic potential. 20 full and 30 partial scholarships will be awarded to Malaysian students who have completed or will be completing SPM, or from Year 7 or equivalent onwards to pursue either an A-Level or an IGCSE programme in Epsom College in Malaysia (ECiM), the only international campus of the prestigious Epsom College in the United Kingdom. One of the most common education opportunity gaps in Malaysia is the lack of financial resources faced by lower-income households. The inability of families to fund things like test-preparation, tutoring, or extra-curricular activities often results to lower academic… Read full this story

