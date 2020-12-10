Vietnamese Defence Minister General Ngộ Xuân Lịch chairs the 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — ASEAN defence ministers adopted a joint declaration on a strategic security vision at the 7th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting Plus (ADMM+) held via videoconference yesterday, chaired by Việt Nam. The declaration has an important meaning in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, showing the unity, commitment and determination of ADMM + member countries to enhance defence co-operation, contributing to peace, stability and development in the region and the world. At the meeting, participants agreed to continue promoting defence co-operation and discussed regional and international issues of common concern. They stressed that ADMM+ member countries had increased co-operation and maintained regular exchanges and co-operation via digital platforms despite COVID-19. They applauded Việt Nam’s efforts to adapt to the new situation and implementing initiatives and priorities set for its ASEAN Chairmanship role this year amid the complex developments of the pandemic. Việt Nam has held ASEAN defence meetings, ensuring security, safety and efficiency; and proposed and implemented many initiatives in disease prevention and control as well as carrying out co-operation activities within the ADMM+ framework, they said. They highlighted the progress of the ADMM+ over the… Read full this story

ASEAN defence ministers adopt joint declaration on security vision have 318 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 10, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.