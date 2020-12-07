Art exchange highlights contributions to national seas and island

An art program at the event Addressing the event, Mrs. Truong My Hoa, former Vice State President, President of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and head of the club, thanked members of the fund and club for their support and all-out efforts this year and thanked domestic and international benefactors for their donations. In the year, the fund and club raised money to grant scholarships and present gifts to ethnic minority students and those living on islands and in border areas, gave gifts to troops on duty on islands and in border areas, and support people in the Central region hit by natural disasters, contributing to firmly protecting national sovereignty. The Naval Service and other units receive gifts from the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund and the “For beloved Hoang Sa – Truong Sa” club. At the exchange, Senior Colonel Do Van Yen, Political Commissar of Naval Region 2, presented certificates of merit to 12 groups and three individuals from the fund and club in recognition of their outstanding contributions to national seas and islands. On the occasion, the fund and club gave the Naval Service over VND 1.3 billion and the Naval Region 2 Command VND 300 million… Read full this story

