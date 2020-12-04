Aquatic product exports in 2020 predicted to hit USD 8.6 bln

Export turnover stood at VND 7.8 billion in the first 11 months of the year; also the same year-on-year. After significant declines at the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, aquatic product exports began recovering in July, with November posting impressive year-on-year growth of 13 percent. Shrimp processing for export Shrimp remains the main export item, with double-digit month-on-month growth seen since June, including a notable 25 percent in September and October and 28 percent in November. Exports totaled USD 3.5 billion in the first 11 months, up 14 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, overall seafood shipments have recovered since August and reached USD 2.9 billion in the first 11 months, down 1.2 percent year-on-year. The U.S., the E.U., and China continued to be the main importers of Vietnam’s aquatic products, with growth of 25 percent, 30 percent, and 15 percent, respectively. Vietnam is estimated to earn USD 1.65 billion from aquaculture exports to the US, USD 992 million to the EU (excluding the UK), and USD 1.48 billion to China. Source: VNA

