Export turnover stood at VND 7.8 billion in the first 11 months of the year; also the same year-on-year. After significant declines at the beginning of the year due to the pandemic, aquatic product exports began recovering in July, with November posting impressive year-on-year growth of 13 percent. Shrimp processing for export Shrimp remains the main export item, with double-digit month-on-month growth seen since June, including a notable 25 percent in September and October and 28 percent in November. Exports totaled USD 3.5 billion in the first 11 months, up 14 percent year-on-year. Meanwhile, overall seafood shipments have recovered since August and reached USD 2.9 billion in the first 11 months, down 1.2 percent year-on-year. The U.S., the E.U., and China continued to be the main importers of Vietnam’s aquatic products, with growth of 25 percent, 30 percent, and 15 percent, respectively. Vietnam is estimated to earn USD 1.65 billion from aquaculture exports to the US, USD 992 million to the EU (excluding the UK), and USD 1.48 billion to China. Source: VNA
- Godrej Consumer Products sees 2020 as 'second beginning' for company
- China ramped up JF-17 fighter jets' production in 2020: report
- Canadian deficit to hit 254 bln USD this year: minister
- Japan's Exports to Korea Hit 11-Year Low
- Best Mac apps for security and productivity in 2020: Parallels, Backblaze, and more
- London sees EIGHTH murder in two weeks: Man in his 20s shot dead in Harlesden is latest violent death in capital after lockdown easing - as 2020 toll hits 65
- Southernmost province seeks ways to achieve export target
- Cambodia to export 500,000 tonnes of mangoes to China annually
- Vietnamese seafood exported to EU receive zero-percent import duty from August 1
- Shrimp exports to surge as year-end demand increase in the offing
Aquatic product exports in 2020 predicted to hit USD 8.6 bln have 277 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.