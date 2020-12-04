Apps, technology use improve traffic management in HCM City

The smart traffic monitoring and operation centre in HCM City. — VNA/VNS Photo Tiến Lực HCM CITY — HCM City aims to improve traffic order and safety and reduce the number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries by 5 per cent by 2025, the chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, Nguyễn Thành Phong, has said. Reviewing the last three years of the city-wide emulation movement to ensure traffic order and safety and its future tasks, the city’s leader emphasised that many civil servants, public employees, organisation and individuals have contributed to the movement. He said that the city should promote IT application in traffic management and operation to help detect and handle traffic violations. The city plans to mobilise resources to invest in major transport projects, focusing on inter-regional road projects and improving the efficiency of inland waterways and railways, he noted. Trần Quang Lâm, director of the city’s Department of Transport, said the movement has achieved positive results, contributing to reducing the number of traffic accidents, fatalities and injuries. Compared with figures in the previous year, the number of traffic accidents fell by 10.5 per cent, deaths by 4 per cent, and injured victims by nearly 29 per cent in 2018. In 2019, the number of traffic accidents fell by 5.5 per cent, deaths by 10.3 per cent, and injured victims by 2.7 per cent. In the first nine months of the… Read full this story

