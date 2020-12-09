Vietnam Economy Apparel, handbag associations petition Gov’t over potential tax imposition from U.S. The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,10:26 (GMT+7) Apparel, handbag associations petition Gov’t over potential tax imposition from U.S.The Saigon Times Employees at work at a textile and garment firm. VITAS and LEFASO have petitioned the Gov’t over potential tax imposition from the U.S. – PHOTO: LE HOANG HCMC – The Vietnam Textile and Apparel Association (VITAS) and the Vietnam Leather, Footwear and Handbag Association (LEFASO) have written to the prime minister asking for help due to a high risk of duties being imposed on Vietnamese textiles and footwear imported into the United States. The U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) announced that it would launch an investigation related to “Section 301” of the U.S. Trade Act, which will negatively affect Vietnamese exports to the country. As such, the associations promptly proposed that the Government direct the relevant ministries and agencies to adopt appropriate measures to protect the rights and interests of the apparel and footwear sectors over the risk of tax imposition. The two associations are the second largest suppliers of apparel and footwear to the United States, Tuoi Tre Online reported. After being informed of the investigation from the United States… Read full this story

