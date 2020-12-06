An Ao Dai (Vietnamese traditional long dress) Festival will take place at Hoi An city’s outdoor stage in Quang Nam province on June 14. Ao Dai festival to honour Vietnam’s landscapes (Photo: Vietnam Pictorial) The festival will recall the story of the Vietnamese Ao Dai, which is presented from around the country through its historical ups and downs. The event will introduce 17 Ao Dai collections by 17 designers who incorporated into the two sides of the Ao Dai images of 17 Vietnamese heritages and landscapes, including the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in Hanoi, Ha Long Bay in Quang Ninh province, Trang An tourist site in Ninh Binh province, My Son sanctuary and Cau (Bridge) Pagoda in Quang Nam province, and the cultural space of gongs in the Central Highlands region. Ao Dai fashion designer promotes Vietnamese heritage to the world Local designer Do Trinh Hoai Nam has unveiled his latest collection of Ao Dai, a type of traditional long dress, with each unique piece featuring globally renowned cultural heritage in Vietnam. Hanoi woman spreads love for Ao Dai Whenever wearing Vietnamese traditional long dress, ao dài, all Vietnamese women feel the special beauty and attractiveness of the costume.

