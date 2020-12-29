HCMC Another man in HCMC tests positive for Covid-19 after illegally entering Vietnam The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,18:56 (GMT+7) Another man in HCMC tests positive for Covid-19 after illegally entering VietnamThe Saigon Times A health worker sprays disinfectant at a quarantine center. A local man in HCMC’s District 9, who illegally entered Vietnam from Myanmar with five others on December 24, has tested positive for Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A local man in HCMC’s District 9, who illegally entered Vietnam from Myanmar with five others on December 24, tested positive for Covid-19, the Health Ministry confirmed this evening, December 29. The man, identified as Kha, is the fourth person in the six-member group to be infected with the disease. The District 9 government found him early this morning at a wood workshop in Long Binh Ward after over 12 hours of contact tracing. Local health workers had immediately taken Kha and those who had close contact with him to a quarantine center to monitor and collect their samples for Covid-19 testing. Overall, the four coronavirus patients confirmed by the ministry in this group included a 32-year-old man in the Mekong Delta province of Vinh Long, a 23-year-old man in HCMC’s… Read full this story

