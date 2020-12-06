ANH TUKK restaurant is open from 11 am to 10 pm every day. For groups of 30 or more, ANH TUKK offers 20 per cent discount on the À la Carte menu and a complimentary welcome drink and finger food Since its opening in 2016 on Dong Khoi street, ANH TUKK restaurant has been a breath of fresh air for Thai cuisine in Ho Chi Minh City. The restaurant’s masterful coupling of bold Thai flavours with the modern diner’s penchant for sophisticated presentation means that ANH TUKK honours the traditions of Thai cooking while promising an unforgettable contemporary dining experience. The support and influence of the parent company and ambassadors of Asian food in Vietnam, HT House, can be detected in all of ANH TUKK’s accomplishments, from its creative menu to exuberant hospitality. Designed by YC Interiors, ANH TUKK’s restaurant can be found at 74 Hai Ba Trung, a charming and rustic house belonging to the old French opium factory in Ho Chi Minh City. The elegant and cosy interior makes ANH TUKK a haven from the hustle and bustle of daily life in the metropolis, creating the perfect environment for guests to relish unforgettable moments of relaxation and indulgence…. Read full this story

ANH TUKK - A breeze of fresh air for Saigon’s Thai cuisine scene have 323 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.