Nation An Giang files charges against illegal entry related to new Covid-19 case The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,14:01 (GMT+7) An Giang files charges against illegal entry related to new Covid-19 caseThe Saigon Times This is the car used to transport the 1,440th Covid-19 patient after he illegally entered Vietnam through a border gate in An Giang Province – PHOTO: AN GIANG POLICE HCMC – Colonel Lam Thanh Sol, head of the Investigative Security Division under the An Giang Police Department, on December 30 signed a decision filing charges against those organizing illegal entry into Vietnam related to the country's 1,440th Covid-19 patient. The illegal entry was arranged in An Phu District on December 24, Lao Dong Online reported. After being notified that the 1,440th patient illegally entered Vietnam through a border gate in An Giang Province, the provincial police quickly worked with the police of Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Soc Trang, Can Tho and HCMC to conduct contact tracing and discovered an illegal entry ring. Realizing that the case was complicated and hindered the Covid-19 infection prevention efforts in the province and the Mekong Delta region, the leader of the An Giang Police Department directed the competent forces to detain the individuals

