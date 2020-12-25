Americas among Vietnam’s largest trade partners despite of COVID-19

At the conference (Photo: tinnhanhchungkhoan) According to the ministry, two-way trade between Vietnam and American countries during the first eight months of the year increased 11.8 percent from the same period last year to 69.3 billion USD, with the Southeast Asian country’s exports increasing 15.9 percent. Trade between Vietnam and the Americas has grown 350 percent in the last decade, from a modest 28 billion USD in 2011 to 96.8 billion USD in 2019. Last year, Vietnam also spent 23.2 billion USD on the import of goods and services from the continent. A number of free trade agreements that came into effect in recent times have helped to fuel rapid trade growth such as the bilateral trade agreements between Vietnam and the US, Chile and Cuba, and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) which includes Canada, Peru and Mexico. Vietnam had seen some of the fastest-growing trade ties with the continent in recent years, said Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai. By the end of August 2020, 28 American countries held stakes in 1.530 projects across Vietnam with a total investment value of 22.8 billion USD. Vietnam’s successful campaign to contain the COVID-19 pandemic… Read full this story

