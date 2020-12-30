Property Almost no property bubbles in six years: minister The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,14:17 (GMT+7) Almost no property bubbles in six years: ministerThe Saigon Times Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha speaks at an online conference between the Government and localities on December 29 – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – There were almost no real estate bubbles over the past six years, noted Minister of Construction Pham Hong Ha at an online conference between the Government and localities on December 29. At the conference, the minister reported the sector’s performance in 2020 and plans for next year. The sector grew 6.6% this year, the highest among the economic sectors. The urbanization rate surpassed the target, Nguoi Lao Dong newspaper reported. Seven new urban areas were established over the past five years. At present, the country has 862 urban areas, which have emerged as an incentive for the country’s socioeconomic development. In addition, the sector attracted US$17 billion in foreign direct investment over the past six years. The country has had many urban areas, hotels and resorts meeting international standards. As for building material production, the minister said many projects had reached a localization rate of 90%-100% and many materials could compete fairly with… Read full this story

