Nation All eight contacts of person with confirmed Covid-19 test negative once By Trung Chanh Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,16:59 (GMT+7) All eight contacts of person with confirmed Covid-19 test negative onceBy Trung Chanh A Covid-19 quarantine center in Dong Thap Province. All eight people who had close contact with a Covid-19 patient in Dong Thap have tested negative for the disease once – PHOTO: DONGTHAP.GOV.VN CAN THO – All eight people in close contact with a female Covid-19 patient from Dong Thap Province have tested negative for the disease once, according to the provincial portal. On December 29, Dong Thap Vice Chairman Doan Tan Buu, deputy head of the provincial steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, directed the competent agencies to trace those in direct and indirect contact with the patient, who had illegally entered Dong Thap’s Lai Vung District from Cambodia. As a result, it was determined that eight people had direct contact with the patient and 118 others had indirect contact with her. Buu also asked the provincial police to coordinate with the relevant agencies to investigate and propose heavy punishments against those illegally entering the country and spreading the disease there. The steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and… Read full this story

All eight contacts of person with confirmed Covid-19 test negative once have 350 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.