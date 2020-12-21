Airport and tourism sector join forces to recover from COVID-19

Passengers arrives at a terminal at Đà Nẵng International Airport. The city’s tourism and airport authority agreed to boost travel service in supporting tourism industry recovering from COVID-19. VNS Photo Công Thành ĐÀ NẴNG — Đà Nẵng City’s tourism department, in co-operation with the Đà Nẵng International terminal investment and operation joint-stock company (AHT) and Airports Corporation of Việt Nam (ACV), has agreed to build Đà Nẵng as a ‘safe’, attraction and hospitality destination in 2021-25. The trilateral agreement, which was signed on Friday, will involve joint action in preparation for post-COVID-19 tourism recovery while promoting measures for COVID-19 prevention and tourism service in the coming years. Vice director of the department, Nguyễn Xuân Bình, said the five-year agreement continued the close co-operation of the three partners in 2017-20. Bình said the previous iteration of the trilateral deal had helped the city host 8.6 million tourists, including 3.5 million foreigners, in 2019, while operating 35 international air routes and 10 domestic routes with 640 flights per week. Bình said the city built its first direct flights with Doha, Qatar and 160 destinations of Qatar Airways. He said promotions were made to launch new air routes with Japan (Nagoya, Tokyo and Osaka), Australia, Cambodia, Laos,… Read full this story

