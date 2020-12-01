Airmen voluntarily donate blood

At the blood donation drive The program has attracted the participation of troops, who returned to their barracks after conducting search and rescue missions in central provinces during the recent storms. The program was themed with the spirit of “A donated drop of blood saves a life”. The program collected 220 blood units to be used to treat patients at hospitals in the city, contributing to easing a current blood shortage. In the coming time, in order to boost the blood donation movement in the whole unit, the Youth Union chapter of the unit will mobilize troops as well as raise their awareness of blood donation, contributing to promoting the national beautiful tradition “Sharing a mutual affection for each other”. Translated by Minh Anh
