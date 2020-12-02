Tourism Airlines violating Covid-19 prevention regulations will have to stop int’l flights The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020,13:10 (GMT+7) Airlines violating Covid-19 prevention regulations will have to stop int’l flightsThe Saigon Times Passengers arrive at a local airport – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – Airlines whose staff violate regulations on quarantine and Covid-19 infection prevention and control, causing community transmission, will have to temporarily suspend all international flights, according to an urgent dispatch from the Ministry of Transport. The ministry sent the urgent dispatch to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam and air carriers including Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet, Bamboo Airways and Pacific Airlines on December 1 to tighten control over Covid-19 infection prevention after a flight attendant of Vietnam Airlines violated quarantine regulations at the airline’s quarantine center and at his home, leading to domestic Covid-19 transmission in HCMC. The ministry also asked the airlines to continue strictly complying with regulations on controlling flight crew as mandated by the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control and the preventive measures of the Ministry of Health. Pilots of flights transporting Vietnamese citizens and foreign experts, investors and highly skilled workers from other countries to Vietnam have to wear N95 face masks or masks… Read full this story

