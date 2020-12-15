Vietnam Airlines and Vietjet Air will conduct four flights to Hanoi every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with a maximum of 1,304 seats, and five flights to HCM City on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday with a maximum of 1,290 seats. China Southern Airlines will operate one flight between Guangzhou and HCM City each week, while Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways will conduct one flight between Tokyo and Hanoi or HCM City each week, on a rotational basis. Photo for illustration Taiwan (China) has assigned China Airlines and Eva Air to conduct one weekly flight between Taipei and Hanoi or HCM City. Detailed flight schedules will be submitted to the CAAV at the earliest. Tickets are only being sold or reserved for those who provide full personal information, addresses, and phone numbers of quarantine facilities or organisations picking them up at airports. During the check-in process, passengers must show their passports, visas, and papers proving they have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 using the real-time PCR method within three days before boarding. The health papers must be certified by Vietnam’s diplomatic representative agencies abroad. While aboard, they must wear masks, install the “Vietnam Health Declaration” and “Bluezone” apps, and complete the… Read full this story

Airlines' flight schedules submitted to Transport Ministry have 329 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.