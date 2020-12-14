Nation Air passengers without face masks to be fined The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 14, 2020,15:56 (GMT+7) Air passengers without face masks to be fined The Saigon Times Passengers on a flight wear face masks. Those who do not wear face masks during flights will be fined up to VND3 million each – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Air passengers who do not wear face masks while flying will be fined up to VND3 million each, according to a directive of the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV). CAAV Chairman Dinh Viet Thang has signed the directive ordering the full compliance with regulations on Covid-19 infection prevention and control, especially on flights during the upcoming New Year and Lunar New Year holidays and spring festivals, the local media reported. The coronavirus, which causes Covid-19 disease, is stil raging in many other countries. In Vietnam, the demand for travel during the holidays will be high, posing a high risk of the spread of the virus. Therefore, CAAV asked airlines, airports and relevant agencies to seriously deploy the prime minister’s telegram 1711/CD-TTg on ensuring traffic order and safety in line with Covid-19 prevention and control during the New Year and Lunar New Year holidays and spring festivals…. Read full this story

