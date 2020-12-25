Farmers harvesting rice in the Mekong Delta Province of Hậu Giang. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has asked the agriculture sector to strive to reach the target of US$44 billion in exports in 2021. During a teleconference Thursday afternoon to review the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s performance in 2020 and set tasks for 2021, PM Phúc said that agriculture, farmers and rural development continued to be an important mainstay of the economy despite challenges and difficulties this year, especially because of disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Government leader, the country’s two-way trade reached nearly $541 billion this year, of which more than $41 billion was from the agriculture sector. He hailed the sector for fulfilling four important goals assigned by the Party and State, including achieving a growth rate of over 2.65 per cent, record export revenue of $41.2 billion, a trade surplus of $10.4 billion, and five groups of products gaining more than $3 billion in export revenues. Regarding the processing industry in agriculture, he said 68 farm produce processing plants have been built over the past five years, including 20 establishments constructed in 2020. Targets… Read full this story

Agriculture sector urged to earn $44 billion from exports next year have 294 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.