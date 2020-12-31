Trade Agriculture sector targets US$62 billion in export revenue by 2030 The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 31, 2020,08:31 (GMT+7) Agriculture sector targets US$62 billion in export revenue by 2030 The Saigon Times Employees process corn for export. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted to reach US$62 billion in agro export revenue in 2030 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has targeted to reach US$62 billion in agro export revenue in 2030 aimed at turning Vietnam into a high-quality agro-forestry-aquatic exporter in the ASEAN and across the world. Moreover, the agriculture sector will make great efforts to help Vietnam occupy a concrete position in the global supply chain of agro-forestry-aquatic products in the next decade. Vietnamese agro-forestry-aquatic items would meet all the requirements of foreign markets, the ministry said, referring to a scheme on promoting agro-forestry-aquatic exports by 2030, which has been sent to the prime minister for approval. Specifically, by 2030, the sector is expected to export agricultural products worth US$25 billion, forestry items worth some US$16-17 billion, aquatic products of US$15 billion, livestock products of some US$3-4 billion and some other items in the field worth US$2 billion. Besides, the annual growth rate of… Read full this story

Agriculture sector targets US$62 billion in export revenue by 2030 have 288 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.