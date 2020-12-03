Agent Orange victim overcomes difficulties to help others

Hoàng Lan Hương learns how to knit by her feet. She is paralysed as a consequence of war, but always leads to a meaningful life. — VNA/VNS Photo Nam Sương TUYÊN QUANG — Hoàng Lan Hương was born paralysed, has difficulties in speaking and finds it hard to communicate with others. The only body part she can control is her feet and although she has to use a wheelchair, she hasn’t lost her optimism. Hương is learning how to write and read, to draw pictures, plant flowers, knit and even use a smartphone by herself. Trịnh Thị Mùi, Hương’s mother, said she gave birth to her in 1977. She was a cute and healthy baby girl. However, she didn’t grow up much and was still the size of a three-month-baby when she turned one. The couple took the baby to the hospital for health a check-up and were informed that the Hương was suffering from exposure to Agent Orange. Due to her weak health, Hương spent most of her time in her house in Minh Xuân Ward in northern Tuyên Quang Province. She couldn’t speak well, found it hard to communicate and couldn’t move much. Mùi thought her daughter would live like that for… Read full this story

