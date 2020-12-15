AEON Vietnam officially opens its first supermarket in Haiphong

AEON Vietnam opened its first supermarket in Haiphong yesterday It is one of the highlights at AEON-Haiphong Le Chan General Merchandise Store and Supermarket, one more unit of AEON in Vietnam and was officially launched in Haiphong on December 14. With a total area of ​​more than 18,800 square metres, this is AEON Vietnam’s first General Merchandise Store and Supermarket in Haiphong city and the sixth nationwide, aiming to bring “AEON-standard” products, services, and shopping experience to more customers across the country. On the first day of opening, AEON-Haiphong attracted thousands of customers to the largest supermarket in the port city. AEON Vietnam implements various COVID-19 prevention measures to ensure a safe and secure shopping environment for all customers. It is the largest-scale supermarket in the port city with 1,400sq.m delica area and 800sq.m perishable area, providing all 40,000 products from 2,000 local suppliers to meet all the essential needs of customers in everyday life. The perishable area in the supermarket attracts many housewives and families. In particular, the seafood counter sells a variety of fresh seafood products purchased directly from the port such as organic salmon, shrimp and basa fish, high-quality fresh seafood, sushi products, sashimi, as well as the famous specialities… Read full this story

