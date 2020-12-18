Advanced Energy Launches MAXstream RPS Product Line For Chamber Clean Applications

Extending AE’s leadership in process power, this new line of Remote Plasma Sources delivers reliable performance at a broad range of flow rates, increasing productivity in semiconductor process equipmentDENVER, COLORADO - Media OutReach - 18 December 2020 - Advanced Energy (Nasdaq: AEIS) — a global leader in highly engineered, precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions — today announced the launch of its new MAXstreamTM remote plasma source (RPS) product line for plasma cleaning of process chambers used in semiconductor device manufacturing. With offerings available across a broad operating range, the MAXstream line delivers higher power accuracy, best-in-class plasma ignition and increased reliability, making it the most capable RPS solution in the market. “When customers invited AE to step in and help meet the industry’s need for a high performance and reliable RPS, we made it happen,” said Advanced Energy Vice President and General Manager, Semiconductor Products, Peter Gillespie. “Not only does the new MAXstream product line provide a cost-effective and reliable RPS solution for customers’ process tools, but it also accelerates AE’s penetration to the approximately $150 million per year RPS market, which has seen little innovation in recent years 1. We are encouraged by the positive responses we have received so far… Read full this story

