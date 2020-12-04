The above information was announced by Senior Colonel Pham Manh Thang, Deputy Director of the Department of Foreign Relations under the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense, at a meeting on December 2 in Hanoi. The meeting saw the participation of defense attachés of ASEAN member states, defense attachés/representatives from eight ASEAN’s partners (Russia, China, the U.S., the Republic of Korea, Japan, Australia, New Zealand and India), and other invited guests. Senior Colonel Pham Manh Thang chairs the event. Thang, on this occasion expressed the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense’s thanks to and highly valued ASEAN member states’ and the bloc’s partners’ support, close coordination, and active engagement in ASEAN-led military-defense meetings in 2020, including the ADMM Retreat held in February in Hanoi and other virtual meetings amid the COVID-19 pandemic. An overview of the event He emphasized that the ADMM-14 and the seventh ADMM+ are the most important events among the ASEAN-led military-defense meetings to be hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defense during the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020. He added that alongside these meetings, there will be several related events, such as a ceremony to mark the 10th founding anniversary of the ADMM+, a program for the ASEAN… Read full this story

ADMM-14 and seventh ADMM+ to be held virtually have 299 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 4, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.