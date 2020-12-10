Vietnam Economy ADB revises up Vietnam’s 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.3% The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,17:52 (GMT+7) ADB revises up Vietnam’s 2020 GDP growth forecast to 2.3% The Saigon Times Containers are stockpiled at the Saigon Premier Container Terminal in HCMC. ADB has slightly upgraded Vietnam’s 2020 economic growth – PHOTO: ANH QUAN HCMC – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has revised up Vietnam’s gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast in 2020 to 2.3% from the previous estimate of 1.8% in September, attributing the upgrade to the strength of accelerated public investment, revived domestic consumption, trade expansion and rapid recovery in China. According to the Asian Development Outlook 2020 Update released by ADB today, December 10, this growth rate would be the highest in Southeast Asia and is expected to bounce back to 6.1% in 2021. Vietnam’s economic growth accelerated from 0.4% in the second quarter of this year to 2.6% in the third quarter, pushing up the average growth in the January-September period to 2.1%. The inflation forecast for the country has been revised up to 3.5% as floods in the central region may exert pressure on food prices. In Southeast Asia, economic growth remains under pressure as Covid-19 outbreaks… Read full this story

