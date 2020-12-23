Other News ADB provides US$5 million to support women-led SMEs in Vietnam By Van Ly Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,14:08 (GMT+7) ADB provides US$5 million to support women-led SMEs in VietnamBy Van Ly Governor of the State Bank of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong (L) and ADB country director for Vietnam Andrew Jeffries pose for a photo after signing the agreement – PHOTO: COURTESY OF ADB HANOI – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Vietnamese Government on December 22 signed a US$5 million grant agreement to support Vietnamese women-led small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. “Although Vietnam has managed the Covid-19 pandemic well, supply chain disruptions, economic downturns in export markets and declines in tourism have slowed the country’s economy,” said Andrew Jeffries, ADB country director for Vietnam. “To revive and sustain their businesses, support to access critical financing is essential for small- and medium-sized enterprises, especially women-led SMEs adversely affected by Covid-19.” SMEs, which have very limited resources to manage economic shocks, have been hit hard by economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. In June 2020, the General Statistics Office reported that nearly 30,000 Vietnamese businesses registered to temporarily suspend their operations in the first half of 2020, a 38%… Read full this story

