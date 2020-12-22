Andrew Jeffries, country director for the ADB in Vietnam The ADB has been working in close partnership with the Vietnamese government, and with the planning and investment sector in particular, for nearly three decades. The ADB supports Vietnam’s socioeconomic development through various types of assistance, including financial assistance, knowledge work, and policy advice to the government. These include financing of infrastructure and human resource development; promoting sustainability of development by addressing environmental degradation and climate change, social inclusion, and gender equity; enhancing policy enforcement and institutional capacity including financial sector development, public sector management, and governance; managing knowledge for development; and leveraging a wider range of financial and technical support including private sector development and operations. With financial and technical support, the ADB has been a trusted partner of the government in encouraging small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to contribute to economic growth and employment generation. For example, in 2004 upon the government’s request, the ADB approved the first policy loan worth $100 million for a specially-designed project aimed to create a favourable business climate for SMEs – the major part of the private sector in Vietnam. This first programme supported the coordination among ministries and sectors – including the… Read full this story

ADB policy expertise lending to rising Vietnam relationshipam relationship have 284 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 22, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.