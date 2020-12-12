Nation ADB approves US$600,000 grant for Vietnam’s fight against Covid-19 The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 12, 2020,08:22 (GMT+7) ADB approves US$600,000 grant for Vietnam’s fight against Covid-19The Saigon Times Medical workers take care of a Covid-19 patient at the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Hanoi. The Asian Development Bank has approved a US$600,000 grant to help Vietnam combat Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a US$600,000 grant, sourced from two ADB Technical Assistance Special Funds, to help the Vietnamese Government in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic. The first will help provide personal protective equipment valued at US$500,000 to the National Lung Hospital under the Ministry of Health in Hanoi, while the second will help upgrade equipment worth US$100,000 at the Public Health Emergency Operation Center under the Ministry of Health’s General Department of Preventive Medicine. The personal protective equipment will help protect medical workers from a Covid-19 infection, which is crucial in the prolonged fight against Covid-19. Meanwhile, the upgraded equipment will significantly improve the efficiency of the Ministry of Health’s coordinated activities during the outbreak of the pandemic in the community. Andrew Jeffries, ADB Country Director for Vietnam, said, “We commend the Government of… Read full this story

