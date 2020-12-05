Acecook to open restaurant of cup noodles

The counter where customers choose ingredients for their cup noodles The 152-square-meter restaurant with 62 seats is expected to accommodate a number of roughly 800,000 visitors coming to AEON Mall in December. This is believed to be the world’s first restaurant of the style. Acecook Buffet Mi Ly aims to make a breakthrough for cup noodles, the representative of Acecook said, and prove that cup noodles can balance nutrition. Kajiwara Junichi, general director of Acecook Vietnam JSC stated that the Acecook Buffet Mi Ly will be a creative place for customers to “cook” their own cup of noodles. Customers will have a free choice of noodles or pho (a type of Vietnamese noodles), a large selection of toppings, and submerge all ingredients in a hearty soup to make noodles just the way they like it. Kajiwara Junichi revealed that at first, Acecook will directly open and operate restaurants in five cities, including Haiphong, Can Tho, Danang, Ho Chi Minh City, and Hanoi. Subsequently, the company will hand over store management to their partners. As per the World Instant Noodles Association, Vietnam consumes 5.4 billion packets of noodles, in which cup noodles occupy only 5 per cent, less than in Thailand (15 per cent), China (28… Read full this story

