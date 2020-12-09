Accepting new tech a key to advancement – illustration photo According to a report on the issue recently released by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), Vietnam needs to have proper policies and solutions for itself and for enterprises to adapt to Industry 4.0. This will create massive opportunities for the country to hit higher growth and achieve sustainable development. However, the report also stated, “In the transition to its new development stage, Vietnam faces some key risks and challenges, including economic uncertainty, re-shoring manufacturing back towards developed economies, trade wars accompanying rising nationalism, the effects of climate change, and Industry 4.0-induced changes in global value chains, employment, and human development.” For example, the UNDP pointed out that Vietnam must better prepare for, and adapt to, the impact of Industry 4.0 on drivers of growth and job creation. Accelerating this offers both opportunities and risks in terms of future employment creation, as Vietnam embarks on new growth pathways. It is anticipated that automation and AI will displace jobs in several sectors that have been driving Vietnam’s growth. A report by the International Labour Organization on the future of jobs at risk of automation suggests 70 per cent of jobs in… Read full this story

