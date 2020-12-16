Abbott brings latest breakthrough innovations to strengthen Vietnam’s healthcare

In the past quarter-century, Abbott has been making significant contributions to Vietnamese healthcare The DBS test, fully known as the dried blood spot test, uses a few blood drops dried on a filter paper before being shipped to a laboratory for analysis. The process does not require refrigeration, thus, helping address the access to HIV patient treatment monitoring, testing, and also the newly-expanded HCV testing in remote areas, especially in this difficult period of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic which restricts travels and transportation. The training has been under way, following the Ministry of Health’s (MoH) national guidelines issued in 2019 on using DBS tests in monitoring treatment of patients carrying HIV/AIDS, part of the country’s healthcare that has made significant achievements. Vietnam now stands among the world’s Top 4 countries, along with the UK, Germany, and Switzerland for having the best treatment for HIV/AIDS patients, as per the MoH’s assessment published in November. While the DBS test has eased the access to HIV viral load testing for Vietnamese people in remote areas, Abbott’s High-Sensitivity Troponin-I Test, often referred to as Hs Troponin-I test, is designed to serve a larger community. Troponin is a protein found specifically in heart muscle cells… Read full this story

