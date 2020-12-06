A winner with more than looks alone

Recently-crowned Miss Việt Nam 2020, Đỗ Thị Hà, shared her thoughts with Việt Nam News just a few short days after winning the crown – the first woman from north-central Thanh Hóa Province to do so. Inner Sanctum: What went through your mind when you heard your name called out as the new Miss Việt Nam? When I entered the pageant, I really couldn’t imagine getting close to winning. So, when the MC called my name, I was stunned for a few seconds. I closed my eyes and tried to let it sink in. Even the next morning, after not much sleep, it still felt like a dream. Yesterday I was just a contestant, but today I am Miss Việt Nam? It was surreal. IN THE SPOTLIGHT: Miss Việt Nam 2020, Đỗ Thị Hà. Photo ngoisao.vn Inner Sanctum: Do you think a warm heart or a cold mind makes a person happy? A cold mind may bring success, but only a warm heart can make us happy and give life meaning. I think that in order to have the perfect life, we must learn how to balance a warm heart and a cold mind, as both are equally important. Inner… Read full this story
