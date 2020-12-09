A visit to Hanoi’s largest bonsai market

The bonsai garden owned by Mr. Dang Hong Son in Thanh Tri District is considered the largest of its kind in Hanoi, with nearly 1,000 unique bonsai trees of over 100 species from many regions throughout the country. The value of the trees is estimated up to tens of billion VND. The bonsai garden owned by Dang Hong Son in Thanh Tri District is considered the largest of its kind in Hanoi, with nearly 1,000 unique bonsai trees of over 100 species from many regions throughout the country. The value of the trees is estimated up to tens of billion VND. The 4,000sq.m bonsai garden has all kinds of bonsai trees such as fir, guava, star fruit, confetti, water lilies, and bay laurel, including dozens of rare trees that are valued at hundreds of millions VND each. Son said that in the past, he collected bonsai based on the old school way, but he changed to the modern style three years ago, which took Son a lot of time and effort to research and then “tame” each species of tree to force them to bloom and yield fruit. Every day, Mr. Son indulges in his favorite work: shaping trees. He… Read full this story

