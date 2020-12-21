À Ố Show on Vietnamese culture to usher in New Year

Lune Production’s young artists in music, dance and circus perform in the À Ố Show, a show featuring Vietnamese culture which will be staged at the HCM City Opera House to usher in the New Year. Photo courtesy of the producer HCM CITY — The famous bamboo circus show called “À Ố Show” celebrating Vietnamese culture will be staged by artists from Lune Production at the HCM City Opera House to usher in the New Year. The show will feature 30 performers in music, dance and circus. The show tells the stories of Vietnamese farmers, their culture and lifestyle. In the show, artists perform with bamboo which is used as more than just a prop for fascinating circus acts. The performers will play Vietnamese folk music with traditional instruments. Audiences at the À Ố Show will experience traditional music of people living in different areas such as cồng chiêng (gongs) of Tây Nguyên (central highlands), ca trù (ceremonial singing) of the North, đờn ca tài tử (southern folk music) and vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) music of the South. Photo courtesy of the producer Audiences will experience traditional music of people living in different areas such as gongs of from Central Highlands, ca trù (ceremonial singing) of the North, đờn ca tài tử (southern folk music) and vọng cổ (nostalgic tunes) music of the South. Each of these has been recognised by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity…. Read full this story

