A man illegally entering Việt Nam found positive for coronavirus in HCM City

Sư Vạn Hạnh apartment building under lockdown in HCM City since late Sunday. — VNA/VNS Photo Hồng Giang HCM CITY — A 23-year-old man, who was determined to have been on the same journey with a previously reported positive case that illegally entered the country from Myanmar, has tested positive to SARS-CoV-2, HCM City Centre for Disease Control said Monday morning. The man’s registered residence is at Sư Vạn Hạnh apartment building in Ward 9, District 5, HCM City. The patient has been transferred to Củ Chi field hospital for treatment. His condition is stable but he showed symptoms including a stuffy nose and wet cough, according to health authorities. The man said he left Myanmar on December 23, passing through Thailand and Cambodia, and illegally entered Việt Nam to avoid 14-day quarantine, together with Patient 1,440 and six other people on the morning of December 24. After entering Việt Nam, they continued to travel in a white seven-seat car, the licence number and driver are still unknown. He stayed in Myanmar with patient 1,440. Patient 1,440, 32, and a woman in the party went their separate ways to the Mekong Delta, while others continued their trip to HCM City. The woman is currently… Read full this story

