A comprehensive e-government solution

Official launch of the Flex Digital e-government platform Flex Digital is developed by the FOSS Development and Services Joint Stock Company (FDS) based on open source technology, supplying a comprehensive solution for digital government development. It includes OpenCPS, a platform serving as a public service portal and one-door information system for ministries/sectors and cities/provinces; FlexMobile, a platform providing an integrated interface on mobile devices for staff to look up information, receive notifications and interact with other internal operations and management applications. Other platforms include FlexView for developing various types of web applications, portal/data and a smart management center; FlexData, a platform used to manage reference data and master data shared within agencies, develop specialized management databases and share open data of ministries, sectors and cities/provinces; and FlexMap, used to manage spatial data infrastructure and provide web-based map data (WebGIS). Chief Executive Officer of FDS Tran Kiem Dung said Flex Digital is built on the basis of open source technologies, thereby accelerating the completion of solutions and products to meet the needs of digital government development in Vietnam. “To date, the components of the platform have been effectively deployed in 11 ministries/sectors, five provinces and two international organizations. Vietnam will continue… Read full this story

