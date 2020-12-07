7th Public Security Party Congress officially opens in Hanoi

The congress was also attended by former and current leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government as well as Central agencies and ministries.

The congress welcomed number of PCC's Secretaries, including Head of the PCC's Commission for Internal Affairs Phan Dinh Trac, Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court Nguyen Hoa Binh, as well as other members of the PCC, leaders of ministries, branches and central organizations, former leaders of the Ministry of Public Security, former members of the Public Security Central Party Committee for the term 2015 – 2020, and 344 delegates representing more than 63,000 Party members of the Public Security Party Organization.

The 7th Public Security Party Congress was opened following the motto "Solidarity, democracy, discipline, responsibility, efficiency." The congress is themed “Improving leadership and combat strength of the Public Security Party Organization; building a clean, strong force, striving to becoming an elite and modern force in 2030 while promoting the key role of the Public Security Forces in maintaining national security, ensuring social order and safety, building an orderly, disciplined, safe and healthy society, contributing to building and firmly safeguarding the Socialist Fatherland of Vietnam”.

Speaking at the opening session, General To Lam, Politburo member, Secretary of the Public Security Central Party Committee and Minister of Public Security, emphasized that the 7th Public Security Party Congress for the 2020 – 2025 term is a specially important political event of the Public Security Central Party Committee and the People's Public Security Forces.

In the last five years, under the sound leadership of the Party, the State and Government, the thanks to the close coordination of the People's Army, other ministries, Central agencies and sectors, and the great supports from the people, the Public Security Central Party Committee has led the entire People’s Public Security Forces to comprehensively implement the working plans and successfully complete the objectives and tasks set at the 6th Public Security Party Congress, contributing to realizing the 12th National Party Congress' Resolution, in spite of rapid and complicated developments in the world and region.

According to General To Lam, the fight against corruption and waste has been intensified and achieving many outstanding results in recent years, consolidating the confidence of officials, Party members and people in the Party's leadership and the national path to socialism.

Over the past years, the Public Security Forces have contributed significantly to the country's political stability, national defense and security consolidation, as well as the preservation of national independence, national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Vietnam’s prestige, power and position in the international arena have been all at a higher level than ever before, Minister To Lam stated.

Minister To Lam stressed that the world and regional situation continues seeing rapid and complicated developments, which bring about many advantages and opportunities, as well as difficulties and challenges for the development of the country.

The tasks of protecting national security, ensuring social order and safety in the coming time will be extremely heavy, requiring the Public Security Party Organization to improve its leadership ability, increase its combat power, and build the Public Security Forces as a revolutionary, regular, elite, and gradually modernized force, absolute loyal to the Party, State and People, and able to successfully fulfill all assignments in all circumstances, contributing to maintaining a peaceful and stable environment for the country's development.

In order to better implement these tasks and meet all requirements of the congress, General To Lam requested the delegates to uphold their sense of responsibility, to promote democracy and to actively contribute practical ideas to the Congress's draft documents.

“The outcomes of the 7th Public Security Party Congress will contribute significantly to the successful implementation of the tasks of protecting national security, ensuring social order and safety in the time to come, as well as to the future success of the 13th National Party Congress”, General To Lam emphasized.

At the working session later on October 12, Senior Lieutenant General Bui Van Nam, PCC's member, Permanent member of the Public Security Central Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security, briefed the delegates on the results of the preparatory working session of the Congress, which took place on October 11.

Senior Lieutenant General Le Quy Vuong, PCC's member, Deputy Secretary of the Public Security Central Party Committee, Deputy Minister of Public Security, presented the delegates the draft political report of the Congress.

Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Van Thanh, PCC's member, Permanent member of the Public Security Central Party Committee and Deputy Minister of Public, delivered the draft report on the review of the leadership of the Central Party Committee in the 2015-2020 term.

After listening to the reports, delegates began a discussion session under the chair of Deputy Minister Bui Van Nam.

Yesterday, the preparatory session of the 7th Public Security Party Congress was held. The delegates voted the Presidium, Secretariat and Inspection for Delegate Qualities as well as listened to the draft political report to be delivered and discussed at the official session of the 7th Public Security Party Congress.

Translated by Song Anh