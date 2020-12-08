Young doctors receiving graduation certificate (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn) The 60 doctors are the first group of the 354 doctors who are on the project to send young doctors to work at medical centers in disadvantaged localities and mountainous areas. The remaining number of doctors are still studying at the Hanoi Medical University, the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and the Hai Phong University of Medicine and Pharmacy. This was part of a pilot project on sending young doctors to work in mountainous and remote localities, border areas, on islands, and localities facing socio-economic difficulties. The project aims to create an opportunity for local people in these areas to have access to better healthcare services and reduce the pressure on higher level hospitals. Translated by Chung Anh
- Dwight’s letter to a young Doctor
- Celtics’ James Young will work out with Thunder’s Kevin Durant
- Young Rangers work in progress with new manager
- 3 local food favorites coming to Progressive Field
- Doctors optimistic about condition of Giants player fighting MRSA infection
- Local students design Wolves promotion with FOX’s Creative U
- Former Longhorns QB Vince Young takes job at Texas
- Rookie Patric Young seals Pelicans win over Mavs
- Rookie Young seals Pelicans win over Mavericks
- TCU cornerback Kevin White to work out with Cowboys
60 young doctors to work in needy localities have 215 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.