60 young doctors to work in needy localities

Young doctors receiving graduation certificate (Photo: suckhoedoisong.vn) The 60 doctors are the first group of the 354 doctors who are on the project to send young doctors to work at medical centers in disadvantaged localities and mountainous areas. The remaining number of doctors are still studying at the Hanoi Medical University, the Hue University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and the Hai Phong University of Medicine and Pharmacy. This was part of a pilot project on sending young doctors to work in mountainous and remote localities, border areas, on islands, and localities facing socio-economic difficulties. The project aims to create an opportunity for local people in these areas to have access to better healthcare services and reduce the pressure on higher level hospitals. Translated by Chung Anh

