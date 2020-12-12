500 units of blood collected

Talking about the event, Political Commissar of the Communication Technical College Colonel Tran Quoc Tu said that this was the second time that the college had organized a blood donation program. Before the event, the unit conducted information dissemination to help its personnel and students understand the significance of blood donation. At the event Tu added that the event was an opportunity for the unit’s leaders to spread the message of gratitude and sharing to its personnel and students. Leaders of the Hematology and Blood Transfusion Department of the Central Military Commission said that the department has held hundreds of blood donation drives over the past time. The active participation of troops in the whole military in general and of the Communication Technical College in particular is a great source of encouragement to help the hospital better take care of troops and people. As reported, in 2020, many hospitals have suffered blood shortages due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, thanks to effective information dissemination, troops from defense agencies, military units, and schools have actively donated their blood to save thousands of lives. Translated by Tran Hoai

