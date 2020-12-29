400 models, artists liven up 2020 Vietnam international fashion festival

At the event (Photo: www.sggp.org.vn) Hanoi (VNA) – The 2020 Vietnam International Fashion Festival (VIFF) took place in HCM City on December 25-28, with the participation of 400 models and artists. It was the first international fashion festival in the country, featuring works of 13 outstanding designers in the Vietnamese fashion industry, including Adrian Anh Tuan, Hoang Minh Ha, and Tuan Tran. The event also saw the combination of various art forms like orchestra, classic ballet, magicians’ show, temporary dance, and installation art. According to the organising board, a panoply of shows will be arranged after the 2020 VIFF, of particular note the International Music Festival and the Vietnam International Movie Festival. They are set to be held in famous tourist destinations across the country, aiming to create a series of fashion and lifestyle events and promote Vietnamese culture and tourism./. VNA

