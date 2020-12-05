HCMC 2,261 people relating to new Covid-19 cases in HCMC test negative The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 5, 2020,15:08 (GMT+7) 2,261 people relating to new Covid-19 cases in HCMC test negativeThe Saigon Times A medical worker takes samples from a woman for Covid-19 testing in HCMC – PHOTO: MINISTRY OF HEALTH HCMC – The HCMC Diseases Control Center announced this morning, December 5, that all the 2,261 people connected with the recent new Covid-19 cases in the city have tested negative for the virus. As such, the city has gone three days without new locally transmitted Covid-19 cases. As many as 865 people who had close contact with the 1,342nd, 1,347th, 1,348th and 1,349th Covid-19 cases are being placed under quarantine. Nguyen Tri Dung, director of the HCMC Diseases Control Center, said the health condition of the four patients is stable. After testing positive for Covid-19, the 1,342nd patient developed several symptoms such as fatigue, a sore throat and a stuffy nose. Meanwhile, the three other patients have not reported any Covid-19 symptoms. Dung said that citizens should continue practicing Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures, including wearing face masks when they step out, using a hand sanitizer regularly, maintaining a safe physical distance… Read full this story

