2020 Best Energy Efficient Products officially kicked off

Phuong Hoang Kim, director at Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, Do Huu Hao, chairman of VECEA, and representatives of awarded producers were presented at the event The award is a part of the National programme on using energy effectively in 2019-2023 approved by the Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc following Decision No.280/QD-TTg. According to Phuong Hoang Kim, director of the Electricity and Renewable Energy Authority, the programme will raise standards for energy efficiency for electronics and replace the fixed productivity standards set every five years by the MoIT. “Additionally, the prize also honours companies with the most energy-efficient products in the Vietnamese market, encouraging the trend of green consumption and promoting power-saving products,” said Kim. At the event, five big brands such as Rang Dong, Hapulico, Daikin, ABB, and Panasonic were honoured for their 54 best efficient energy products, including Rang Dong’s 28 LEDs, Hapulico’s 4 LED street lights and others, Daikin’s 17 air conditioners, ABB’s one item, Panasonic’s four items. The MoIT has collaborated with the Vietnam Energy Conservation and Energy Efficiency Association (VECEA) to form the Technical Council and Board of Examiners for the programme. They were responsible for consulting the ministry’s leaders in issuing statutes and criteria for the… Read full this story

