20,000 farmers to enjoy $163 million sustainability financing

The project is ADB's first non-sovereign assistance directly co-financed by JICA, which will lend $75 million to Café Outspan Vietnam Limited (COVL) and farmers to promote inclusive and sustainable agricultural development. Coffee is one of the key agriculture export items of Vietnam The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) have just signed $163-million loan agreements with Olam International Limited (OIL) and Café Outspan Vietnam Limited (COVL), a subsidiary of OIL. The loans will help improve inclusive and sustainable agricultural value chains, directly benefiting up to 20,000 smallholder farmers in Vietnam, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea (PNG), and Timor-Leste. ADB's assistance includes an $83 million loan to OIL and a $5 million loan to COVL. The project is ADB's first non-sovereign assistance directly co-financed by JICA, which will lend $75 million to COVL. "Developing formal value chains is essential for farmers in the Asia-Pacific to integrate into the global economy and increase the value of their products," said ADB investment specialist Juhyun Jeong. "ADB and JICA's partnership with OIL and COVL will help smallholder farmers expand their production and operations, improving livelihoods by promoting inclusive and sustainable development." "Olam's comprehensive and grassroots approach to improve agricultural value…

