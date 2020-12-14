14-day Covid-19 quarantine not needed in many cases: experts

“If the departure places are not at high risk of the pandemic, it is possible,” Professor Yik Ying Teo, dean of the Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, National University of Singapore, told VnExpress International while speaking about factors that Vietnam should consider to apply shorter quarantines.On November 30 an English language teacher in Ho Chi Minh City was confirmed a Covid-19 patient, ending the country’s 89-day streak without community transmission. He contracted the novel coronavirus from a flight attendant.Under Covid-19 prevention protocols, flight crews must isolate themselves on returning to Vietnam. But this Vietnam Airlines flight attendant went to another quarantine area and contracted the virus from a colleague who had returned from Romania.He returned to Vietnam from Japan on November 14 and was quarantined for four days at a facility managed by his employer in HCMC. After he twice tested negative for the coronavirus, he was let go but told to isolate himself at home. Flight crews are allowed short-term quarantines to ensure staff availability.But he came into contact with his mother and two friends, including the teacher who came to stay with him. A government quarantine zone in District 3, HCMC. Photo by VnExpress/Quynh Tran. While… Read full this story

