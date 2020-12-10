10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress opens in Hà Nội

Delegates sing the song of solidarity at the congress’s opening ceremony. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

HÀ NỘI — The 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress, drawing 2,300 delegates and leaders from the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, and the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, took place at the National Convention Centre in Hà Nội on Thursday.

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc highlighted the significance of the event, saying that Việt Nam’s achievements in development, and elevated position and prestige in the world stage are results of the emulation movements.

He stressed the need to set practical and specific objectives, adding attention should be paid to evaluating, rewarding, discovering, fostering and replicating outstanding examples.

The leader also underlined Việt Nam’s success in the fight against COVID-19, saying that amid difficulties posed by the pandemic, its economy still maintains positive growth, while the disease is basically under control, and social security guaranteed.

This year’s congress is the biggest ever held with the largest number of participants, showing a robust movement of patriotic emulation, PM Phúc said, adding the congress will encourage and energise the nation’s united strength to build an independent, resilient, prosperous, democratic, fair and civilised Việt Nam.

Việt Nam’s highest leaders – Party General Secretary, State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng (second from left), Vice President Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh (third), Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (first) and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyễn Thị Kim Ngân – attended the 10th National Patriotic Emulation Congress held on Thursday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Trọng Đức

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyễn Phú Trọng also delivered a speech, highlighting the contributions of the patriotic emulation movement to the socio-economic achievements of the country in the past.

The country’s top leader said the success in the national defence and construction over the past 70 years has proved the correctness and creativeness of the Hồ Chí Minh ideology and the Party’s orientations on patriotic emulation.

Throughout the history of national construction and development, under leadership of the Party, the patriotic emulation movement has been developing strongly, intensively and extensively, he said.

The movement has encouraged people across the nation to show patriotism by overcoming difficulties and challenges to make great achievements of historical significance in the renewal cause as well as national construction and defence, said the leader.

Reviewing the important and comprehensive attainments of the country, he stressed that the nation has never witnessed the level of calibre, strength, international position and prestige as it is enjoying today.

He also pointed out a number of shortcomings in the field, noting that many effective models have yet to be discovered, developed and multiplied.

The leader expressed his hope that in the future, the movement will show stronger performance encouraging ministries, sectors, agencies, localities and people nationwide to weather difficulties and challenges, optimising opportunities brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution to continue boosting the growth of the nation and completing all targets and tasks set in the socio-economic development plan for the 2021-2025 period.

He underscored the movements should be more creative and practical, aim for more specific and detailed goals in association with the implementation of political and socio-economic development missions of each ministry, sector, agency and locality

Vice President Đặng Thị Ngọc Thịnh, Deputy Chairwoman of the Central Emulation and Rewards Council, said the patriotic emulation movements and commendation work have recorded innovations, creativity and efficiency over the last five years, contributing to national defence and construction.

Emulation movements launched by the Prime Minister have become the core of the national emulation movement, and have been warmly welcomed by all levels, sectors, localities and the people.

The commendation work has ensured accuracy, timeliness, publicity and transparency, towards small collectives and individuals in remote and isolated areas, she added.

On the occasion, outstanding collectives and individuals in emulation movements in the 2016-2020 were honoured for their achievements and great contributions to the society’s development. — VNS