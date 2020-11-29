Yellow-red maple leaves cast a spell over northwestern Vietnam

Early winter, forests across the northwestern mountainous region are dyed the yellowish-red of maple leaves.Hoang Lien Son range in Lao Cai, home to resort town Sapa and Fansipan – nicknamed “roof of Indochina”, as well as Bach Moc Luong Tu, located between Lai Chau and Lao Cai provinces. Maple leaves on the way to Ta Xua peak. Maple leaves in a stream on the way to the Nam Kang Ho Tao peak in Lai Chau Province. Maple trees shed their leaves near the top of Nam Kang Ho Tao, which connects Lai Chau to Lao Cai. A maple forest on the road to the top of Nhiu Co San Mountain, which is 2,965 meters above sea level and one of Vietnam’s 10 highest mountains, in Lao Cai Province. The road to Pu Ta Leng peak is dyed the yellow of maple leaves. Maple leaf season lasts till the end of December. Fern leaves have also begun turning yellow, adding to the beauty of the forests. Photos by Lekima Hung, Khac Nghia, Tuan Mach, Lu Sao, Quang Long

