Women play vital role in strengthening VN-US ties

President of the Vietnam Women’s Union, Hà Thị Nga, talks with Virginia Foote, the president of the American Chamber of Commerce in Hà Nội at the VN – US forum promoting women’s participation in international integration, held on November 24 by the union. — Photo phunuvietnam.vn HÀ NỘI — Traditional art forms along with other cultural values should be upheld, attracting overseas Vietnamese to come back to their home soil and bridge the cultural gap between Việt Nam and the US, a forum has heard. The forum held on Tuesday by the Việt Nam Women’s Union aims to promote women’s participation in international integration and celebrate the 25th anniversary of the establishment of Việt Nam-US relations and the 90th anniversary of the establishment of the union. Vietnamese and American women have contributed to the formation and development of relations between the two nations, said Hà Thị Nga, the president of Việt Nam Women’s Union. It is also expected to support women’s active and effective international integration in all fields including economics and culture. “Currently, the world is facing major changes and challenges such as epidemics, water security, and climate change. Along with the efforts of the governments, people and women of the two countries need to increase… Read full this story

