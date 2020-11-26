A female staff officer speaks to foreign delegates at the conference on the role of women and prevention of COVID-19 pandemic in peacekeeping operations held on Thursday. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will study policies to attract more female soldiers to join United Nations’ peacekeeping missions and ensure their participation in peacekeeping, Lieutenant General Hoàng Xuân Chiến, Vice Minister of National Defence, said on Thursday. He made the statement at a conference on the role of women and prevention of the COVID-19 pandemic in peacekeeping operations, which was organised by the Ministry of National Defence and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Thursday. Chiến said Việt Nam joined global peacekeeping operations in 2014. In 2017, Việt Nam sent the first female staff officer to join the UN peacekeeping mission in South Sudan. Currently, 10 female officers are on duty in the Field Hospital in South Sudan, accounting for nearly 17 per cent of the total 63 health staff of the hospital. “This rate is higher than the set target of the United Nations,” he said. “Vietnamese female soldiers are highly appreciated by the United Nations for their professionalism, ability to fulfil missions and becoming a highlight in many… Read full this story

Women play key role in COVID-19 prevention in UN peacekeeping operations have 331 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at November 26, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.