Wisium Vietnam rolls out comprehensive solutions to enhance animal performance

Wisium's solutions feature high-end products and value-added services helping to improve quality, productivity, and profitability performance for feed millers, integrators, and home mixers. Nowadays, the role of society and consumers is increasingly important. They constantly set high concerns and expectations about a food supply chain that includes organic and non-GMOs; antibiotic-free in feed, safety, and sustainability. Therefore, feed mills and breeders have started to focus on finding suitable, safe, high-quality materials, ingredients, feed additives, and specialties to enhance animals' performance and ensure sustainable production. Wisium solutions comprise of not only products but also services to ensure a global approach to each challenge Specialties are specific products answer zootechnical challenges during specific stages of the animal life. They can be incorporated in feed, used in top feeding, or used in the animal environment. The company solutions have very specific compositions, striving to have one or more positive actions on animals' performance by improving productivity, ensuring the well-being of animals, or limiting the negative impacts of environmental factors. Wisium solutions include not only products but also services to ensure a global approach to each challenge. Wisium Specialties cover various types of production problematics, featuring specific solutions to answer day-to-day field issues such as mycotoxin contamination;

