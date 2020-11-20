What’s “hot” at Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park?

Mercedes-Benz Vietnam celebrates 25th anniversaryMasteri Waterfront wins big at PropertyGuru Vietnam Property Awards 2020Journey to the North: Masterise Homes conquers Hanoi market after its immense success in Ho Chi Minh CitySun Group signs cooperation agreement with Rosewood Hotel GroupThe Marq – Savvy Investor’s Choice Expected to officially open on December 11, 2020, Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park has just revealed the first images of its majestic scale, modern design and a wide range of leading international brands to serve the needs of people living in the area. Architecture inspired by the ocean Covering a total area of more than 56,000 square metres, Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park has four storeys and is located next to the 6.2 -hectare-wide saltwater lake of Vinhomes Ocean Park. From the rippling architecture outside to the subtlety of the “underground flow” inside, it is considered one of the shopping malls with the most innovative designs, inspired by the blue ocean in the centre of Hanoi. The facade of Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park makes a strong impression with its “rippling” design Inspired by the image of vast ocean waves, the entire interior design of the shopping mall has soft lines in combination with motion lighting technology. Vincom Mega Mall Ocean Park’s… Read full this story

